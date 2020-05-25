Citi supports clients in Vietnam through coronavirus burdens

Citi Vietnam has held and will continue to hold helpful webinars In consumer banking, Citi cardholders can use JioHealth, one of the most advanced medical mobile applications in Vietnam, to conduct video chats with certified doctors around the clock. Citi credit card holders can also request a doctor to visit their home via the app and receive a 30 per cent discount on the first visit and 20 per cent discount from then on. PremierMiles cardholders can use their PremierMiles personal assistance hotline to get 24/7 health support. Citi has placed importance on ensuring cardholders are rewarded with the most relevant rewards. Besides all of the traditional redemption methods, Citi PremierMiles, CashBack, and Rewards cardholders could use their points to pay directly for transactions at Grab, Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, Agoda, Traveloka, CGV, Starbucks, McDonalds, DeliveryNow, and JioHealth. Citi is proud to be the only bank in Vietnam that offers such feature to cardholders. Citi also quickly partnered with the two biggest e-commerce sites, Lazada and Shopee, to bring more discounts for customer orders. The bank has also partnered with DeliveryNow to bring food and drinks directly to customer doorsteps with up to 20 per cent discount. Furthermore, the bank announced… Read full this story

