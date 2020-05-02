Vietnam Economy Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis By Hung Le Saturday, May 2, 2020,08:00 (GMT+7) Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis By Hung Le Employees work at a local apparel firm. The rise in the number of Chinese investors contributing capital and purchasing shares in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The rise in the number of Chinese investors acquiring stakes in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk, as domestic firms might gradually be pushed out of the market. According to data from the Foreign Investment Agency, Chinese investors were involved in more than 100 cases of capital contributions and share purchases at Vietnamese firms last month. This has brought the number of investments from Chinese investors during the year to 557 cases, with over US$230 million being invested in total. Compared with the same period last year, the number of transactions of this kind increased by 154 (over 38%), with an additional US$65 million. As for direct investments, Chinese investors funded 135 projects in the January-April period. This reflects the investors’… Read full this story

