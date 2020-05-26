China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam

China officially tested its sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) in May. — Photo ledgerinsights.com China officially started testing its sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), at the beginning of this month, putting pressure on Viet Nam to research cryptocurrency in the context of international integration. Commenting on the move, Bao Dau Thau (Bidding) online newspaper quoted Nguyen Tri Hieu, a banking and financial expert, as saying that digital currencies were a global trend due to the increasing demand for transactions and payments. For Viet Nam, the move has not had an impact as the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) is yet to allow digital currencies to be used in the country. However, Hieu said that China had tested the digital currency which other countries were considering circulating, so Viet Nam needed to monitor and research its progress to see if it was possible and necessary to issue a similar currency. In particular, he noted the necessity of a legal framework for accepting digital currency payments should be studied. Dr Can Van Luc and experts from the BIDV Training and Research Institute have released a report on the benefits, risks and… Read full this story

