Child patients with cleft lip and palate receive gifts

Accordingly, the National Fund for Vietnamese Children handed over the Operation Smile Vietnam’s gifts to 150 child patients from Thanh Hoa, Vinh Phuc, and Son La provinces and Hanoi. Vietnam’s operation smile program was initiated in 1994 by the National Fund for Vietnamese Children to provide surgeries for children with cleft lip and palate. In 1997, the fund started cooperation with the Operation Smile Organization to hold humanitarian programs for patients of all age groups. At the event. Photo: qdnd.vn In 2018, 34 programs were held, benefiting thousands of those in need. Together with free surgeries, the programs also equipped students with skills to take care of their teeth. This year, the Operation Smile pledges to provide more than VND 10 billion to assist surgeries for around 30,000 children with cleft lip and palate. With the assistance of domestic and international organizations and active participation of the provincial and municipal Fund for Children, the programs have benefited children with cleft lip and palate across the nation. Its significance and effectiveness have been recognized by the whole community. Translated by Tran Hoai

