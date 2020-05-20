Champa’s architecture on display in Da Nang

Since 2009, under the cooperation agreement on science and technology between Vietnam and Italy, professors from the Italian university of Marche and the Hue University of Sciences have carried out a project to preserve architectural heritage sites in Central Vietnam. Delegates at the exhibition In the Northern part of the Hai Van Pass, the project was carried out with research on the Vo Thanh relic site of Thua Thien-Hue province and restoration of the ancient citadel in Quang Tri province. In the Southern part of the Hai Van Pass, the project focused on Cham’s relic sites. The surveys provided not only data for the restoration and conservation of Champa temples and towers, but also useful information for visitors and researchers interested in the Champa culture, especially the connection between architecture and sculpture. Translated by Trung Thanh
