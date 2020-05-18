Cà Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water

Extended dry weather has damaged the rice crop in many areas in Cà Mau Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Thế Anh CÀ MAU – Many crop growing areas in Cà Mau Province’s freshwater zones are facing a severe shortage of water because of a prolonged dry spell. Cà Mau is the only province in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta that cannot access water from the Mekong and relies mostly on rainwater for irrigation. Lý Văn Lâm Commune, one of the largest vegetable growing areas in Cà Mau City, has seen its irrigation canals dry up and farmers struggle to find water for their crops. Following instructions from local authorities at the beginning of the ongoing dry season, farmers grew only short – term crops like onion, bitter melon, mustard greens, gourds, and cucumber. To secure water for their vegetables, many farmers have had to drill borewells to draw groundwater. But groundwater has become scarce and farmers drilling now have difficulty finding water. Mạc Ngọc Truyền, chairman of the Lý Văn Lâm Commune Farmers Association, said the association has told farmers not to grow vegetables on large areas like they did before. This would help farmers save water, use water… Read full this story

