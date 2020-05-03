BuyMed gets US$2.5 million in pre-Series A funding

BuyMed’s mission to improve the efficiency of the entire healthcare industry puts the company at the forefront of Viet Nam’s pharma efforts to modernise the healthcare system.— Photo thuocsi.vn HÀ NỘI — Local start-up BuyMed, a pharmaceutical distribution network, raised US$2.5 million in its pre-Series A funding. According to the firm, investors include Sequoia Capital, India’s Surge early-stage accelerator program, and Genesia Ventures. Former investor Cocoon Capital also participated in the funding, it added. Founded in 2018, BuyMed operates Thuocsi.vn, a pharmaceutical distribution platform in the local market. The firm announced that it has tripled annual revenue in the past 12 months and is planning to add new product lines, including cosmetics, medical devices, supplements and medical services, with the goal of becoming a “one-stop marketplace” for health supplies for healthcare providers in Southeast Asia. BuyMed verifies suppliers on its platform, improving safety and reducing the risk of medications making their way into the unofficial market. Currently, the platform has 700 verified suppliers, distributors and manufacturers serving over 7,000 healthcare providers. Genesia Ventures general partner Takahiro Suzuki, said: “There is still a tremendous opportunity for growth and improvement in Viet Nam’s pharmaceutical supply chain and we believe that BuyMed’s founders… Read full this story
