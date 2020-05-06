International Bundesliga set to be given green light for restart, sources say The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 6, 2020,09:09 (GMT+7) Bundesliga set to be given green light for restart, sources sayThe Saigon Times Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick with Jerome Boateng as players look on during training despite most sport being cancelled around the world as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID19) continues – PHOTO: REUTERS BERLIN (REUTERS) – Germany’s Bundesliga is set to be given the green light for a restart, probably from May 15, as part of measures to further ease the country’s coronavirus regulations, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters. The Bundesliga would be the first of the five major European domestic soccer leagues to resume play after a stoppage which has seen almost all football put on hold around the world since mid-March. German states are set to agree on the restart in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday, the sources said. Matches would take place under strict conditions – and with no fans in stadiums. So far Portugal, Poland and Hungary have given dates for restarting their national leagues, all towards the end of May. Germany’s professional teams have been training since mid-April, divided… Read full this story

