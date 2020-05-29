British pilot’s condition improves, might not need lung transplant, say doctors

A British pilot working for the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is receiving intensive care at Chợ Rẫy Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Doctors have said that Viet Nam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient is getting better and may not need a lung transplant after all. Top health leaders and experts in the fields of infection, respiration and intensive care discussed the British airline pilot’s condition at a telemedicine consultation on Friday. The patient has been identified by the Scottish Daily Mail as 43-year-old Stephen Cameron, a pilot for Vietnam Airlines. Doctors from Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City – where he was recently transferred to for intensive care after being announced free of the coronavirus – reported that Cameron’s lung functions have recovered to 40 per cent their original capacity, up from the 30 per cent and 10 per cent reported after the last two consultations. Doctors warned that Cameron remains in quite a serious condition because he still depends largely on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), or life support. The experts agreed moving him to Chợ Rẫy Hospital was the right decision, given the patient’s complex conditions. The next steps in treatment will be focused on treating the infections in his lungs and weaning him off of ECMO. Prof. Dr. Ngô Quý Châu, a respiratory specialist… Read full this story

