British Embassy helps set up billboards to raise awareness of human trafficking

The billboard was launched at a ceremony co-held by the UK Embassy in Vietnam, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs’ Department of Children, and local authorities. It forms part of an awareness campaign that conveys a message of “Don’t gamble with your future – Illegal immigration can make you a victim of human trafficking”, encouraging people to carefully examine their options when considering migration. They are also advised to be fully aware of the risks involved and consider what legal possibilities there may be, not only to guarantee their own safety but also the future of their families. The governments of the UK and Vietnam are closely coordinating in combating human trafficking by reaching out to vulnerable people to raise awareness about the dangers, said Deputy Head of Mission at the UK Embassy Stephen Lysaght. Be aware of the risks and don’t be a victim, he urged. Supporting the campaign, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’hen Nie said people from ethnic minority groups, particularly young girls, are vulnerable to human trafficking. She hopes that people will become equipped with knowledge to prevent themselves or their loved ones from falling into the clutches of human traffickers. The campaign, which… Read full this story

