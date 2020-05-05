CSR Bringing love to people on the breadline By Chau Nguyen Tuesday, May 5, 2020,18:39 (GMT+7) Bringing love to people on the breadlineBy Chau Nguyen The Saigon Times Group’s Editor-in-Chief Tran Minh Hung gives gifts to poor people in Hoi An City affected by Covid-19 – PHOTO: NHAN TAM HCMC – For Lu Van Phu, a resident of the Mong ethnic minority group in the northern upland province of Ha Giang, the relief aid comes at the right time when his family is grappling with the severe shortage of daily necessities. “The gift set means a lot to my family as it helps us cope with this hard time for at least one month,” the 28-year-old resident of Pa Vay Su Commune said when receiving the handout from the program Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon over the weekend. Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon, a program aiming to help poverty-stricken people overcome the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has now reached out to localities in the Central and the North, following successfully donations in southern provinces in previous weeks. On May 2 and 3, Saigon Times Group offered 300 gift sets including essential food items to disadvantaged people residing in remote, border areas of… Read full this story

Bringing love to people on the breadline have 396 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.