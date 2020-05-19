CSR Benefactor of science By Nhu Phu Tuesday, May 19, 2020,10:34 (GMT+7) Benefactor of scienceBy Nhu Phu University students take a free training course at IT Workforce Solution Center Since its establishment in 2001, Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) has launched a variety of charitable programs in various fields like education, science, society and agriculture to benefit the community. The firm has reached out to multiple regions, including far-flung parts, of the country to support the needy. “The software park has attached great importance to community activities since its inception,” said Lam Nguyen Hai Long, director of QTSC. The social activities towards education, career orientation and support for startups are the firm’s priorities, he added. Contribution to IT education Vietnam’s information technology (IT) growth is ranked among the world’s Top Five, so the demand for IT employees and specialists is accelerating. Meanwhile, as some countries in the region such as Singapore and Japan are facing a shortage of IT personnel resources, they are increasingly recruiting IT workers from Vietnam, sparking intense competition for talent. To meet the recruitment demand of employers at home and abroad, QTSC established IT Workforce Solution Center in 2016 providing IT juniors and seniors with free training courses. The establishment… Read full this story

