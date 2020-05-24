Asia News Beijing says new Hong Kong laws won’t harm investors, urges countries to stop ‘meddling’ The Saigon Times Sunday, May 24, 2020,10:02 (GMT+7) Beijing says new Hong Kong laws won’t harm investors, urges countries to stop ‘meddling’The Saigon Times Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, attends a news conference with officers over Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 22, 2020 – REUTERS HONG KONG/BEIJING (REUTERS) – China’s foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong dismissed concerns that its proposed national security laws for the city would harm foreign investors, hitting back at “meddling” countries as Beijing’s ties with Washington soured further. The security legislation, which could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in Hong Kong, has sent chills through the business and diplomatic communities, spooked financial markets and escalated geopolitical tensions. U.S. government officials have said the legislation would end the Chinese-ruled city’s autonomy and would be bad for both Hong Kong’s and China’s economies. They said it could jeopardise the territory’s special status in U.S. law, which has helped it maintain its position as a global financial centre. Hong Kong is caught in the cross-hairs of… Read full this story
