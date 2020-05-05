Beauty of Sung Co Beach in Da Nang Bay

It has wild and green beauty. Visiting Sung Co, people can ride motorbikes along the Hai Van Pass, then walk down the beach. But, the terrain requires much muscle and a local guide is always advisable. So, many people choose to ride a boat to enjoy the beauty of the mouth of Da Nang Bay, with Son Tra peninsula on the right and the majestic Hai Van mountain range on the left. Sung Co Beach Visitors will fall in love with the site’s scenery in the early morning. Standing at a cliff-top, they can see a school of fish in clean seawater. A special feature of Sung Co beach is a freshwater stream. From the beach, visitors can walk up just over 100m to see a fresh stream. In the morning, visitors can also see a number of local fishing boats from Thanh Khe and Lien Chieu coastal wards of Da Nang city selling their recently-caught seafood near Sung Co beach. Translated by Khanh Ngan

