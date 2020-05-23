Price is not right: Bayern Munich’s on-loan Brazilian Philippe Coutinho AFP/Christof STACHE The option expired and “we haven’t activated it,” said Rummenigge. “Now we’re going to draw up squad planning internally (for next season) and we’ll see if he still has a role to play with us or not.” Coutinho joined Bayern last August but has failed to shine on a consistent basis. He featured in 23 of 25 league games before the season was halted in March due to the coronavirus but started just 15 times. Coutinho, who has eight goals and six assists to his name, sat out last weekend’s resumption of the season having undergone ankle surgery in April. Rummenigge also said there will be a tightening of belts in the transfer market once the crisis had passed. So much so that paying a club record fee for a player would not be an option. AFP
- American pop art worth one million euro goes on display in Dublin
- Neglected urban spots in line for 100 million euro boost
- McManus receives planning permission for multi-million euro rugby visitor centre
- DRUG BUST: Civil servant who led multi-million euro drug empire between Spain’s Costa del Sol and Morocco one of 57 arrested
- Salah would cost Barcelona 250 million euros
- Barcelona break a world record: They spend on average more than 11 million euros on wages
- Barcelona members approve budget of 929 million euros for the 2018/19 season
- Lottery frenzy as jackpot reaches £120 MILLION
- Will Real Madrid pay 100 million euros for Hazard in the summer?
- Real Madrid were willing to pay 214 million euros for Mbappe in 2017
Bayern won't exercise 120-million-euro option to buy Coutinho have 267 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.