Banks change executives on threshold of AGMs

Changes in top management positions are expected to continue in the forthcoming time in the lead-up to banks’ annual general shareholders’ meetings The latest personnel change in the banking sector is that of MBBank’s former deputy CEO Le Hai moving on to take the position of acting CEO at ABBank from early this month, replacing Pham Duy Hieu who resigned due to personal reasons. ABBank said that it will conduct the necessary procedures to request approval from the central bank (SBV) before Le Hai officially takes the CEO title. Le Hai, born in 1976, holds a doctorate degree on finance and banking with 22 years of experience in the financial and banking sector. Hai used to hold top professional and management positions at MBBank, such as director at MB Viet Tri branch, director of MB Dien Bien Phu branch, acting director of the SMEs section, and deputy general director. ABBank’s Board of Management has decided that Pham Duy Hieu will continue handling assigned tasks at the bank’s HR Committee, focusing on training work and spurring the bank’s digital bank project. Financial analysts forecast that the banking sector would face a tough year in 2020 due to the implications of COVID-19. Ho Chi Minh City-based… Read full this story

