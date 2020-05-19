Corporate Bamboo Airways to purchase GE aircraft engines The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,17:24 (GMT+7) Bamboo Airways to purchase GE aircraft enginesThe Saigon Times A Bamboo Airways aircraft. The carrier will spend US$2 billion purchasing new-generation aircraft engines from U.S.-based General Electric Corporation – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Bamboo Airways will spend US$2 billion purchasing new-generation aircraft engines from U.S.-based General Electric Corporation, even though it sustained VND1.5 trillion in losses in the first quarter of the year. Bamboo Airways Chairman Trinh Van Quyet noted that the airline will buy 60 GE aircraft engines for its fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and other related services this year, reaching a total value of US$2 billion. The carrier will gradually resume operations as Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has been brought under control in Vietnam. Besides this, the airline will charter aircraft for its expansion plan instead of buying new planes. Quyet also stated that Bamboo Airways will list its shares on the local stock market in the fourth quarter, following the suspension of its plan for the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Bamboo Airways operates 45-50 domestic daily flights. It plans to raise its daily flights to 100 in… Read full this story

