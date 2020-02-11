Bamboo Airways to increase Hanoi-HCM City flights

The carrier also eyes the use of wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the route between HCM City and Thanh Hoa, in addition to the Hanoi-HCM City and the Hanoi-Phu Quoc ones. Photo for illustration Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is said to be the world’s most fuel-efficient aircraft, with advanced technologies applied to minimize weight and reduce the frequency of maintenance. It can carry about 290 passengers up to a distance of 13,950 km. According to the Bamboo Airways, this model plays a key role in the future operation of the airline’s medium- and long-haul routes to Asia, Europe and America in 2020. After one-year operation, Bamboo Airways is exploring 34 domestic and international routes and seeking to expand the fleet. Source: VNA
