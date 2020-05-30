Nation Baby boy returning from Russia is country’s latest Covid-19 case The Saigon Times Saturday, May 30, 2020,12:20 (GMT+7) Baby boy returning from Russia is country’s latest Covid-19 caseThe Saigon Times Health workers collect samples to test for Covid-19. A one-year-old boy returning to Vietnam on a repatriation flight from Russia has been confirmed as the latest Covid-19 patient in Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A one-year-old boy who returned to Vietnam on a repatriation flight from Russia has been confirmed as the latest Covid-19 patient in Vietnam, the 328th case. The child traveled on the same Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062 as the 314th patient, whom he was in close contact with in Russia, the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control announced in a statement this morning, May 30. The child, who resides in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa, was quarantined on arrival at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province on May 13. His sample, which was collected on the same day, first tested negative. On May 28, after his fourth test conducted at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Hai Duong Province, his sample came out positive for the virus. On May 29, the… Read full this story

