Ba Na Hills among Vietnam’s top tourist destinations

Tourists enjoy scenery of Ba Na Hills Mountain Resort PANO – The Ba Na Hills Mountain Resort in Da Nang city is the only tourist area in Vietnam recognized as one of the best destinations in the country in 2014, announced the Vietnam Tourism Association and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. Located about 25km Southwest Da Nang at an altitude of nearly 1,500m over sea level, Ba Na Hills is considered as the “green lung” of the Central region and “the pearl of climate” of Vietnam. On the site, tourists will not only enjoy the beauty of natural scenery but also enjoy the excellent entertainment services and significant spiritual tourism. Four other award-winning destinations are the Temple of Literature special national relic, Museum of Vietnamese Women and Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi, and My Son Relic in the Central province of Quang Nam. Translated by Pham Huy

