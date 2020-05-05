Ba Hon Dam islands: A pristine experience

The archipelago consists of 45 islands of various sizes; however, only ten are suitable to live on. Tourists visiting Ba Hon Dam islands can chill out on the beach. Tourists can reach the archipelago by boat in just 30 minutes from Kien Luong Ship Dock. Ba Hon Dam is a group of three islands of the archipelago, namely Dam Duong, Dam Nuoc and Dam Gieng. Locals explain that the name Ba Hon Dam stems from the fact that three mountains stand together and form a marshland area in the middle. The marshland is a clear, quiet and shallow water area. The group of islands attracts tourists not just with its pristine landscapes, but also because of the shallow water around the area. Tourists don’t have to use boats to hop from one to the other – they can just paddle. Walking a few hundred meters in the sea is an impressive memory for visitors. When the tide is low, it’s an ideal time for tourists to paddle, admire the sea and catch sea creatures. Sunrise and sunset are not to be missed in this particular place. Tourists may be surprised to see the wonderful pink light at sunrise and sunset,… Read full this story
