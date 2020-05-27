Movies Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 27, 2020,17:42 (GMT+7) Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, HueThe Saigon Times “Dilili in Paris” details the adventures of Dilili and her friend Orel – PHOTO: COURTESY OF IDECAF HCMC – “Dilili in Paris,” a 2018 French, German and Belgian computer-animated adventure film, will be screened at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France in HCMC on May 30 and at the French Institute in Hue City on June 27. Written and directed by Michel Ocelot, with preproduction by Studio O and animation production by Mac Guff, the 95-minute film centers around the adventures in Paris of a Kanak girl named Dilili from New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific. With her new friend Orel, a delivery boy who knows a lot about famous people such as Marie Curie, Marcel Proust, Louis Pasteur and Toulouse-Lautrec, Dilili investigates the mysterious kidnappings of young girls, which involve a secret society called The Master-Men. In the course of their investigation, they encounter a series of extraordinary characters, each of whom provides them with clues that will help them in their… Read full this story

