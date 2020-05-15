Trade Automobile market slumps in April By Hung Le Friday, May 15, 2020,19:11 (GMT+7) Automobile market slumps in April By Hung Le Cars are on display at an exhibition. Car sales among many automobile firms plunged in April, resulting in an automobile market slide – PHOTO: HUNG LE HCMC – The local market saw the number of automobiles sold reach 11,760 in April, dipping by 44% year-on-year. A recent report released by the Vietnam Auto Manufacturers Association (VAMA) stated that car sales among many automobile firms plunged in April, resulting in an automobile market slide. Of the total 11,760 automobiles sold, over 7,790 passenger cars, some 3,650 commercial vehicles and 313 special-purpose automobiles found buyers last month, dropping by 40%, 36% and 16%, respectively, against the month earlier. Roughly 7,400 automobiles were domestically assembled, down 38% from the month earlier, while the number of imported completely built-up units tumbled by 40% against the month earlier. An April plunge in the number of cars sold dragged down the sales of the whole automobile market over the first four months of 2020 to 36% year-on-year. VAMA pointed out that due to Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, multiple carmakers such as Toyota, Ford and VinFast… Read full this story

