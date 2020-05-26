Trade Australia to impose new import regulations on shrimp products The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,08:07 (GMT+7) Australia to impose new import regulations on shrimp products The Saigon Times Employees process shrimp for export at a Minh Phu Seafood Corporation plant in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau. Uncooked shrimp and shrimp products exported to Australia will have to be deveined, under a new regulation that will take effect on July 1 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Uncooked shrimp and shrimp products exported to Australia will have to be deveined, under a new regulation that will take effect on July 1. The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment has released new import conditions for uncooked shrimp and shrimp products for human consumption imported by Australia, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia. Products of this kind shipped to Australia on or after July 1 must be certified by the competent agencies, declaring that they have been deveined during processing. Deveining requires the removal of the shrimp’s digestive tract to at least the last shell segment. The shrimp products will continue to undergo a 100% intact seal inspection on arrival in Australia. If uncooked shrimp fail to meet the new… Read full this story
