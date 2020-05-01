Ascendas Reit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited – a leading Singaporean property developer in Vietnam. Galaxis is a premium business park property situated at the heart of Fusionopolis, one-north, Singapore’s hub for ICT, media, physical sciences, and engineering R&D. Photo: Capitaland According to William Tay, executive director and chief executive officer of the Ascendas Funds Management Ltd., Galaxis is strategically located in the heart of the bustling Fusionopolis cluster in one-north and has direct access to the MRT station. “The acquisition of the 25 per cent stake in Galaxis is accretive to Ascendas Reit’s distribution per unit and is transacted at an attractive net property income yield of 6.2 per cent, considering the allowable 30 per cent white component for the site. Galaxis, which also hosts highly reputed tenants, fits well with our strategy to invest in well-located and high-quality business park properties in Singapore, and will strengthen Ascendas Reit’s overall portfolio,” said Tay. Ascendas Reit is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in November 2002. As of December 31, 2019, investment properties under management stood at S$12.8 billion ($9 million), comprising of… Read full this story

Ascendas Reit acquires 25 per cent stake in Galaxis for $72.29 million have 309 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.