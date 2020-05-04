April downturn in Vietnamese manufacturing sector intensifies

Vietnam’s manufacturing output continued to plunge for the third consecutive month, hitting a new low Record falls were seen in output, new orders, employment, and purchasing amid company shutdowns and the cancellation of orders. Meanwhile, business sentiment turned negative for the first time since the survey began. The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 32.7 points in April, well down against the 41.9 mark in March, which itself had signalled a record monthly deterioration in the health of the sector. Business conditions have now worsened in each of the past three months. The impact of COVID-19 was most keenly felt with respect to manufacturing production and new orders. Both fell severely during April amid order cancellations and company closures. The decline in overall new business was outpaced by that seen for new export orders, reflecting the effects of the virus in markets all around the world. Approximately two-thirds of respondents signalled that output decreased during the month. As such, declines were registered across each of the three broad sectors covered by the survey, led by intermediate goods firms. A lack of new orders fed through to a steep reduction in backlogs of work. Lower workloads led manufacturers to reduce staffing levels, while there were also some… Read full this story

