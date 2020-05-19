Apple actions highlight diversification

Apple consistently divulges little on business movements but the signs are there, Photo: Shutterstock As manufacturer of Apple’s AirPod earphones, Goertek Vina Co., Ltd. in the northern province of Bac Ninh has been in a hurry to recruit 10,000 labourers, including manual workers, office staff, and managers with an offered maximum salary of VND25 million ($1,100) per month for management positions to serve operation of a new manufacturing facility. The interview period is taking place from the end of April until the end of this month. In March, the company notified 700 trainee staff to work at its new AirPods and speakerphone manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, with income offered at VND9-11 million ($390-480) per month. Responding to VIR about the moves from the US tech giant, a Goertek representative declined to reveal any information, only asserting that “Apple always requires its partners to keep silence regarding its business plans.” This recruitment coincides with recent news published on Nikkei Asian Review that Apple will allegedly produce millions of its wireless AirPods in Vietnam from this quarter. “The Vietnamese officials even granted special permits for a key Apple AirPod assembler to help the company bring in engineers to the country for… Read full this story

