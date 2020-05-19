Apple actions highlight diversification

Apple consistently divulges little on business movements but the signs are there, Photo: Shutterstock As manufacturer of Apple’s AirPod earphones, Goertek Vina Co., Ltd. in the northern province of Bac Ninh has been in a hurry to recruit 10,000 labourers, including manual workers, office staff, and managers with an offered maximum salary of VND25 million ($1,100) per month for management positions to serve operation of a new manufacturing facility. The interview period is taking place from the end of April until the end of this month. In March, the company notified 700 trainee staff to work at its new AirPods and speakerphone manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, with income offered at VND9-11 million ($390-480) per month. Responding to VIR about the moves from the US tech giant, a Goertek representative declined to reveal any information, only asserting that “Apple always requires its partners to keep silence regarding its business plans.” This recruitment coincides with recent news published on Nikkei Asian Review that Apple will allegedly produce millions of its wireless AirPods in Vietnam from this quarter. “The Vietnamese officials even granted special permits for a key Apple AirPod assembler to help the company bring in engineers to the country for… Read full this story
- Apple Watch Series 4 Circular Design Leaked, Key Specifications Surfaced
- Apple reveals top games, apps and films of 2018
- Apple will now let you see every piece of information it has collected about you
- Xiaomi overtakes Apple in latest wearables market figures
- Best Apple apps 2018: for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch
- Apple given award as it opens up about trying to stop modern slavery
- Apple Arcade Gives Game Developers Room to Breathe in a Free-to-Play World
- Apple and Spotify selling drill gang tracks linked to brutal murder of 16-year-old and other attacks
- Apple Nears $1 Trillion as Bright Forecast Highlights Future Demand
- How Apple Is Attracting Indian Artists, Developers to Grow Its Presence
Apple actions highlight diversification have 317 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.