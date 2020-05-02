Vietnam Economy Apparel sector expected to lose VND11 trillion in revenue due to coronavirus The Saigon Times Saturday, May 2, 2020,14:43 (GMT+7) Apparel sector expected to lose VND11 trillion in revenue due to coronavirusThe Saigon Times An employee working at a garment factory in Vietnam. The suspension and cancellation of export orders in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to cost the apparel sector VND11 trillion in lost revenues – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The suspension and cancellation of export orders in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to cost the apparel sector VND11 trillion in lost revenues if Covid-19 is contained by late May and the economy recovers in June, according to Vietnam Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex). In the first quarter of the year, many firms witnessed a drop in revenues by 20% year-on-year. Apart from this, the time for opening a letter of credit doubled to 120 days, while multiple orders in March were delayed until April and May. Also, a number of local apparel exporters remained stagnant in April, as they have yet to secure new orders for May. The country’s apparel export revenues reached US$8.4 billion between January and March, down 2.02% year-on-year, Thanh Nien newspaper… Read full this story

