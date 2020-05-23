APEC senior officials to hold virtual meeting on post-COVID-19 economic recovery

The meeting, scheduled on May 27, will focus on operationalisation of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade statement on COVID-19 and will discuss issues related to economic recovery, while ensuring that the efforts already in place to mitigate the health impact of the outbreak continue to yield positive results. Photo for illustration Earlier this month, the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade issued a statement calling for greater cooperation among participating economies to facilitate trade as a way to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Apart from public sector representatives from APEC economies, the meeting will also witness the participation of private sector players through the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC). Source: VNA
