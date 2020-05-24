Nation Another Vietnamese returnee from Russia diagnosed with Covid-19 By Gia Phong Sunday, May 24, 2020,16:25 (GMT+7) Another Vietnamese returnee from Russia diagnosed with Covid-19By Gia Phong Over 300 Vietnamese left Russia on May 12, 2020 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 34-year-old Vietnamese woman who flew home from Russia on May 13 is the latest person to test positive for Covid-19, the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday morning that she is the 32nd individual from one single flight who has contracted Covid-19, including two members of the Vietnam Airlines cabin crew. The woman, who resides in the northern province of Ninh Binh, tested positive for the disease in Russia, but had made a full recovery before returning home. Upon arrival at the Van Don International Airport in the same province, she was instantly kept in quarantine. Her first round of Covid-19 tests came back negative. However, she was found to have the virus on May 22. The woman is receiving treatment at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases based in Hai Duong City. All passengers from the plane, which flew from Moscow to the Van Don airport were immediately sent… Read full this story

