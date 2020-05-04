An Khang pharmacy made some losses after merging with Mobile World According to the consolidated financial statement for the first quarter of 2020 of Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), the company has suffered a loss of VND1.4 billion ($60,870) after its 49 per cent interest in An Khang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (originally Phuc An Khang) in the first quarter. This means that An Khang has lost around VND3 billion ($130,000) in the first quarter. Thus, two years after the acquisition, MWG lost VND7 billion ($304,350) on the An Khang pharmaceutical chain, calculated by its ownership ratio in the company. Thus, the total losses of An Khang are estimated at around VND14.3 billion ($621,740) over the last two years. MWG announced the acquisition of An Khang at the end of 2017, when the market of mobile phones and electronics was reaching the saturation point. However, MWG decided to contribute 49 per cent of the shares, equivalent to VND62 billion ($2.7 million), according to MWG’s financial statement. According to market researcher Business Monitor International (BMI), the scale of the pharmaceuticals market is projected at $5.3 billion. Of this, hospitals make up 70 per cent of the market share, and only 30 per cent… Read full this story

