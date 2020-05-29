Nation All community-associated Covid-19 patients in recovery, except British pilot The Saigon Times Friday, May 29, 2020,13:25 (GMT+7) All community-associated Covid-19 patients in recovery, except British pilotThe Saigon Times Medical workers check the body temperature of travelers at Hanoi Station. Vietnam has gone 43 days without seeing any new coronavirus cases in the community as of May 29 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has gone 43 days without seeing any new coronavirus cases in the community as of May 29, while all the people infected with Covid-19 in the community have recovered, except for the British pilot, the country’s 91st case, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the 59 cases discovered among international travelers who have arrived in Vietnam since late April, 10 have recovered. Of the 49 patients undergoing treatment at local hospitals, 25 have tested negative for the virus once or twice, while 278 of the 327 confirmed coronavirus cases, or 85% of the total, have been discharged from hospital, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing the ministry. At a meeting with the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control on May 28, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that while many countries are being hit hard… Read full this story

