Activities marking the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh

The Management Board of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has decided to reopen the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum for visitors. The decision aims to enable domestic and international tourists, agencies, organizations, and local people to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on his birthday. Troops and readers visiting the exhibition at Military Library On May 15, the Military Library held an exhibition in Hanoi, introducing more than 800 publications on the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh. The two week-long event highlighted his valuable military ideology, the Party’ and Uncle Ho’s role in leading the people’s armed forces in the two resistance wars for national independence, and the nation’s achievements in the renewal, development, and integration process. The showcased publications also affirmed the eternal vitality of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle as well as the Vietnamese people’s absolute trust in the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam during the national construction and defense causes. On May 14, the Hai Duong provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism hosted an exhibition, themed “Great President Ho Chi Minh lives forever in our cause,” in Hai Duong city. The… Read full this story

