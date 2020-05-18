Accessing credit, capital requires firms to embrace financial transparency: experts

Products made by start-ups on display at a start-up contest in HCM City. Vietnamese firms, especially SMEs and start-ups, should have greater financial transparency to access credit and capital, analysts said. — Photo Xuân Hương HCM CITY — Enterprises, especially small and medium-sized ones and start-ups, need to enhance financial transparency and connect with banks if they want to obtain loans, according to experts. “It is the same when seeking to raise capital,” Lâm Minh Chánh, founder of business school BizUni and co-founder of the Management and Startup Group, said. Many SMEs still have unclear invoices when buying and selling, he said, warning that they need to be more transparent with respect to sales and revenues. The pandemic has severely affected the global economy, including Việt Nam, he said. The immediate financial impact is significant for most big and small businesses, and how to raise capital during this difficult time to maintain operations and overcome this tough period is one of the top concerns of businesses, he said. “It usually takes us three to six months to raise capital. During the epidemic period, businesses have died before they raised capital. “Therefore, this is the period when businesses have to… Read full this story

