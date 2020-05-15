A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times

Local real estate developers are longing for the end of the pandemic to sell their newest projects Photo: Le Toan In the context of the economic challenges caused by COVID-19, real estate market is also struggling. In order to successfully sell products, many developers are applying online purchasing methods and IT applications. Vinhomes JSC is one of the developers who have launched an online real estate trading floor connecting investors and homebuyers via smartphones. With the motto “Stay home – Buy home”, this online trading floor provides homebuyers with information on property location, planning, and promotions. CenGroup, meanwhile, is selling its products via livestream and the Cenhomes technology database, where homebuyers receive updates on a project’s progress and all related information without having to visit in person. Many other developers are actively promoting their projects on social media. Tran Anh Group is using YouTube to sell its products through various promotions. For example, homebuyers can now sign a home-purchase contract having paid 15 per cent of the property’s value. Normally, the required percentage is 30 per cent. Dai Phuc Land is offering homebuyers to sign a purchasing contract after paying 25 per cent of the total value, down from the… Read full this story
