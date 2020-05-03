A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnam

Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai provinces offer travelers safe destinations, while simultaneously providing various promotions as a means of boosting the flow of domestic tourists.

The provinces of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai are among the first localities to participate in the tourism demand stimulus alliance which was first launched by the Vietnam Tourism Association on February 21. These destinations represent safe spots for tourists to enjoy whilst also being home to locations of pristine beauty at a reasonable price.

Binh Dinh province is home to an array of beautiful beaches and tourist attractions, which serve to bring in large numbers of tourists.

Guests to the province can enjoy a range of choices when deciding where to stay.

Eo Gio, Ky Co Island, and Banh It Tower are among the top suggestions for visitors heading to Binh Dinh province.

The south-central province of Phu Yen represents a popular getaway for many travelers due to the area’s crystal-clear water, majestic reefs, unique delicacies, and friendly local people.

In addition, Phu Yen also boasts several popular tourist destinations such as Ghenh Da Dia, also known as the Cliff of Stone Plates, a rock masterpiece that is listed among the globe’s rare geological features.

Among the other famous destinations found in Phu Yen are Bai Xep and Ganh Ong. The most notable feature of Ganh Ong is its spectacular green grass and cactus bushes which are in contrast to its high cliffs and enticing water.

Most guests find that March is the most suitable time of year to visit Phu Yen province due to the region’s cool weather being the perfect time to enjoy the beautiful landscapes.

Found in the Central Highlands region, Dak Lak province is an ideal place for visitors to truly discover the nation’s beauty.

One of the most interesting locations found in the area is the city of Buon Ma Thuot which is home to a number of coffee villages and traditional Nha Dai, a type of long house that ethnic groups of the Central Highlands live in.

Each year in March, a flower festival and elephant races are held in the region, with tourists encouraged to sample the mouth-watering local cuisine of Dak Lak province during their stay.

The range of hotels and homestays on offer provides plenty of choice for tourists.

Gia Lai province is widely considered to be an emerging destination in the Central Highlands region.

There are a number of unique experiences for tourists to enjoy whilst in Gia Lai province such as discovering the culture of local ethnic people, listening to regional music and drinking wine.

