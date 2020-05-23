2020 consumption stimulus event to kick off in July

The event will include about 500 booths. — Photo bnews.vn HÀ NỘI — The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade announced that it would hold the 2020 consumption stimulus event from July 2-5 this year as a measure to support local producers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the department, the event is expected to boost economic recovery and normalise commercial activities in the city that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic At the event, about 500 booths will showcase specialties of HCM City and other localities, industrial consumer products, agricultural goods, foods and export products. The event, which will be financed by firms and the Government’s trade promotion funds, will also include promotion and discount programmes to stimulate consumption and help local firms remove their stockpile. — VNS

