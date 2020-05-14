14th NA’s ninth session enters fifth online working day

Presided over by NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga presented a report on collecting public feedback on the Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Courts. Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh also made clear several issues of deputies’ concern. At the meeting Legislators later heard and discussed a report on draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions presented by Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, and a report on examining the NA’s draft Resolution on agricultural land use tax exemption, which was presented by head of the NA’s Committee on Finance-Budget Nguyen Duc Hai. A majority of them basically agreed with the government’s report and the report on examining the NA’s draft Resolution on agricultural land use tax exemption. Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung also explained several related issues of concern. In the afternoon, lawmakers mulled into the draft revised Youth Law. On May 26, they are due to scrutinize the revised Law on Environment Protection, the amended Law on the Organization of National Assembly and the revised Law on Investment. Source: VNA

