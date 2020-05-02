100 days of COVID-19 in Việt Nam

Samples for the SARS-CoV-2 virus test taken by Hà Nội Centre of Disease Control. VNA/VNS Photo May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Việt Nam. Việt Nam News presents a timeline of the pandemic. Jan 23: The first case of COVID-19 is recorded in Việt Nam. A 66-year-old Chinese man travelled from Wuhan to Việt Nam to visit his son. The man and his son were then hospitalised at Chợ Rẫy Hospital, HCM City. Việt Nam stops all international flights to and from Wuhan. Jan 30: Three workers returning from a business trip in Wuhan test positive for coronavirus. Việt Nam records its first three Vietnamese patients. Of which, a female worker, patient 5, from Sơn Lôi Commune, Bình Xuyên District, Vĩnh Phúc Province, infected five other people in close contact with her. Feb 2: Schools are closed in Việt Nam, with students starting to study online. Feb 7: The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội successfully cultures and isolates the then 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the lab. Feb 13: The number of COVID-19 cases climbs to 16. The 16th patient is the father of patient 5. Feb 13: Sơn Lôi Commune, Bình Xuyên District, Vĩnh Phúc Province is locked down… Read full this story

