Yeah1 axes two television channels to boost performance this year

Yeah1 officially approved halting its Yeah1 Family and iMovie TV changels Yeah1 has officially approved halting the Yeah1 Family channel from April 1, 2020 and iMovie from June 1, 2020 as part of its restructuring strategy. Accordingly, as digital advertising is emerging as an inevitable trend, Yeah1’s television assets will be shifted to digital platforms. Based on the group’s financial report in 2019, adjourning the two channels will boost the company’s quarterly profit by about VND5 billion ($217,400) from the third quarter of this year. Before striking up a partnership with YouTube, television occupied about half of Yeah1’s total revenue and kept steadily growing later on. At its initial public offering two years ago, Yeah1 chairman Nguyen Anh Nhuong Tong asserted that the group would keep focusing on television, while accelerating the development of digital platforms. However, after the breakdown with YouTube in last April that brought the company’s worst performance to date, Yeah1 has to restructure itself to revive in 2020 – and the first step is to steadily remove its traditional business, television. HSX puts YEG stock under alert Yeah1 clears losses and raises capital for a new game in 2020 Tan Hiep Phat heiress holds 22 per cent YEG shares Ending 2018,… Read full this story

