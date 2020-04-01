Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic

Working from home brings more cyber threats in Việt Nam during COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo cafef HÀ NỘI — A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security. Working remotely may keep people safe, however, Vũ Thế Bình, vice chairman of Việt Nam Internet Association tells Việt Nam News: “Cybersecurity issues are more likely to arise as a result of people working from home, especially for those not using a company computer.” Bình adds: “A home computer is less likely to be set up as securely as a company one.” “Most home computers contain more risks as they are used by other family members with low or no protection packages.” The expert thought working from home could expose employees’ devices and the company’s network to threats on insecure public WiFi networks. In January, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) warned local internet users about cyber security, mentioning that various kinds of attacks still exist online and are able to harm users if they are careless. MIC reported 283 cyber-attacks against Vietnamese information systems in the first month of the year. In March, more cases were… Read full this story

