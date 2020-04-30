Trade Woodwork exports might experience no growth this year By Hung Le Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,16:40 (GMT+7) Woodwork exports might experience no growth this year By Hung Le Wooden products on display at a fair in Vietnam. Given the heavy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s woodwork firms, exports by the industry might have zero growth this year – PHOTO: TAM AN HCMC – Given the heavy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s woodwork exports might have zero growth this year, heard attendees at an online workshop on April 28. The industry targets US$12 billion exports this year but might see no growth this year, said Ngo Sy Hoai, vice chairman and general secretary of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association. The pandemic started in mid-March to strike the major markets for Vietnam’s woodwork products, which account for 80% of total exports, including the United States, Japan, China, South Korea and the European Union. The governments of these markets have taken aggressive steps to keep the pandemic under control, such as border closures which have resulted in supply chain disruptions. According to a survey conducted among 124 enterprises in late March, all the respondents were affected by the pandemic. Three-quarters of these… Read full this story

