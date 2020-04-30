Wood industry needs a fundamental change, says experts

A furniture production line of Đức Thành Wood Processing Joint Stock Company in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo An Hiếu HÀ NỘI — The wood industry needs a fundamental change in export product lines and markets after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, a top wood official has said. President of Việt Nam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFORES) Đỗ Xuân Lập made the statement at a recent online conference as domestic production and export of timber and timber products have been heavily affected by the outbreak. Lập said the export of furniture products including kitchen, bathroom and dressing tables, accounting for 60 per cent of total demand in the world, did not change much when the pandemic occurred globally, while demand for other wood products almost disappeared. “The structure of Việt Nam’s product lines is currently unreasonable because its export products are not in great demand across the world. To restore production, businesses need to change their production following market trends,” Lập said. He said the pandemic also showed that the industry needed to change its sales method from traditional offline channels to online. In addition, it is neccessary to form and promote links among businesses in the industry, build domestic supply… Read full this story

