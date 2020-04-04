Whooping cough: an under-recognised disease

Dr. Cynthia Dacanay. — Photo courtesy of Family Medical Practice By Dr. Cynthia Dacanay* Whooping cough or Pertussis, caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis, is a vaccine-preventable respiratory disease. It occurs year-round, but increases during summer and fall. Despite widespread vaccination, the number of cases worldwide has been rising since the 1980s, with peaks occurring every 3-5 years. Infants less than one year old have the highest number of reported cases among all age groups. It is a highly contagious disease, developing in approximately 80-90 per cent of susceptible individuals who are exposed to it. It can spread by coughing, sneezing or sharing breathing space for extended periods of time. Usually there is a close contact, mostly the mother or a sibling, with a prolonged cough and no fever. Initially, it will present like any other viral respiratory infection with runny nose, occasional mild cough, with or without fever. If fever is present, usually it is low-grade. However, after one to two weeks, there will be fits of numerous, rapid cough followed by a “whoop” sound. Vomiting and exhaustion occur afterward. But sometimes, diagnosis is a challenge. Instead of the classic symptoms mentioned above, some will present differently. In newborns, they may… Read full this story
