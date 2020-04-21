WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says there are no secrets at the agency. —AFP/VNA Photo GENEVA — The World Health Organisation insisted on Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there were no secrets at the UN agency after being blasted by the United States for allegedly downplaying the initial COVID-19 outbreak in China. “We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight,” Tedros told a virtual briefing in Geneva. The virus, which emerged late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far infected more than 2.4 million people globally and killed more than 165,000, according to an AFP tally. The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country, at more than 40,000 fatalities, and President Donald Trump has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic. Washington is the biggest contributor to the WHO but Trump is freezing funding, alleging that the organisation mismanaged and covered up the spread the virus. Tedros said the presence of embedded US government secondees… Read full this story

