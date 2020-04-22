War-time cluster bomb safely disposed of in Điện Biên

The cluster bomb that was found and safely detonated in Điện Biên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tư

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Officers from the Military Command of Điện Biên Phủ City and the Army Engineer Corp safely detonated a war-time cluster bomb this morning.

The bomb was found in a residential area of Điện Biên Phủ City in the northern mountainous province of Điên Biên, said lieutenant colonel Đỗ Quốc Hùng, Chief of Staff of Điện Biên Phủ City’s Military Command.

Last week, the bomb was discovered during construction work in Khá Hamlet of Nam Thành Ward.

This is a populous area of the city.

The cluster bomb was 1.2m long, weighing 100kg.

The bomb, which was left from the American war, still had a detonator attached, Hùng said.

After it was found, the military set up fences and placed warning signs around the area. Soldiers were deployed to guard the site to ensure safety for residents.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the bomb was moved to an empty area of Tà Lèng Hamlet of Thanh Minh for detonation, the officer said.

This was the second war-time bomb uncovered in Điện Biên Phủ City this year.

The first one was found in February in Nà Tấu Commune during ground clearance work.

The bomb was 1.4m long and weighed 340kg.

Around 300kg of artillery shells were found in the city earlier this year.

The city’s military advised people to inform the army if they find bombs, mines or other artillery. — VNS