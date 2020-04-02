Wake-up call for pharma firms with poor practices. Photo: Le Toan The Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) has submitted to the government a draft decree, including sanctions of suspending whole factories and revoking business licenses if companies fail to satisfy the good manufacturing practices (GMP) and others in the country. “These sanctions are among the strictest in the draft decree which is expected to come out soon, aiming to ensure drug quality. In addition, fines for wrongdoings in manufacturing and trading will also be doubled to tripled,” an official of the DAV told VIR. The new decree, which will replace Decree No.176/2013/ND-CP dated 2013 on sanctioning of administrative violations in the health sector, is among the bold solutions that the MoH will carry out this year in order to deter any possible infringements and protect people’s health. As planned, the MoH will intensify unexpected inspections at domestic and foreign-invested pharmaceutical factories, ensure that they follow production standards, and tighten assessments of GMP and Good Pharmacy Practice standards like the conditions of transportation, storage, and others. The DAV on February 18 also issued Document No.1705/QLD-KD on supervising and inspecting trading activities at retail pharmaceutical trading units, urging… Read full this story

