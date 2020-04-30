Traveler’s Guide Vung Tau is crowded again By Ngoc Tran Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,18:02 (GMT+7) Vung Tau is crowded againBy Ngoc Tran People enjoy the fresh air by the sea on the sea wall of Bai Truoc-Front Beach in Vung Tau – PHOTO: NGOC TRAN HCMC – Clearly the people of HCMC were crazy about the three-week social distancing and self-isolation order. So when that order was partially removed, many HCMC residents rushed to Vung Tau, around 100 kilometers away, leaving the seaside city instantly crowded. That day was a Saturday. I went to the Bai Truoc Beach in Vung Tau that afternoon and saw groups of people sitting on the seawall, which had been set up years ago to prevent the seawater from encroaching on the coastal road. Down on the beach, many people were playing in the water. A casual observer would never have guessed the city had just ended a social distancing and self-isolation order. A week ago, the beaches of Vung Tau were empty. Of course, some of the city’s residents still went swimming there, but they had to sneak around and stay two meters apart. Vung Tau is a hot spot for weekend tourists from HCMC, with the young… Read full this story

Vung Tau is crowded again have 314 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.