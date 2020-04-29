Stock Market VN-Index rebounds in April’s final session The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,18:30 (GMT+7) VN-Index rebounds in April’s final sessionThe Saigon Times An employee of a brokerage firm monitors stock prices. The VN-Index closed the day up 0.25% at 769.11 points today, April 29 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The southern bourse made positive movements in the final session of April as the VN-Index closed the day up 0.25% at 769.11 points today, April 29, buoyed by bank stocks. Even though the gainers outnumbered the losers at 207 to 146, the main index could not reach the 770-point level due to some key drags, including housing developer VHM, dairy firm VNM and brewery firm SAB. At the close, the benchmark index advanced 1.9 points against the session earlier and soared by 16.09% against the final session of March. Trade volume totaled 250 million shares worth VND4.19 trillion, up 14% in volume and 14.4% in value from the day earlier. In block deals, 39.2 million shares were transacted with the total value of VND889.7 billion, up a whopping 77.4% in volume and 76% in value, mainly supported by building material firm VGC. Many bank stocks gained ground, with lender VCB rising by… Read full this story

