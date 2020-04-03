Stock Market VN-Index hits 700 points The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 3, 2020,18:40 (GMT+7) VN-Index hits 700 pointsThe Saigon Times The Hochiminh Stock Exchange building in District 1, HCMC. The benchmark VN-Index soared 3.17%, or 21.57 points, at the intraday high of 701.8 points today, April 3 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Buoyed by strong gains on March 31 and April 1, the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange continued its rally and closed at the intraday high of 701.8 points today, April 3, thanks to gains of many small and large-cap stocks. The southern market made more positive movements after the annual anniversary of Hung Kings yesterday (the 10th of the third lunar month). With 297 gainers and 90 losers, the benchmark VN-Index soared 3.17%, or 21.57 points, from the session earlier. Trade volume totaled over 233 million shares, down 12.7% against the previous session, and value fell 8.6% at VND3.5 trillion. Block deals contributed VND842.5 billion to the total value. Most of the stocks in the VN30 basket performed well, with bank stock BID, insurer BVH, construction company CTD, mobile phone retailer MWG, construction firm ROS, securities firm SSI and lender STB shooting up to their daily ceiling prices. Many blue chips were the main contributors to… Read full this story

VN-Index hits 700 points have 299 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.